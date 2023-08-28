LOWVILLE — Totaling $12,000, Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary has presented 30 Lewis County students with awards according to Jennifer Condrey and Pam Truax, co-chairs of the organization’s Molly Pitcher Lewis Award Committee.
The Molly Pitcher Lewis Memorial Fund was founded in 1957 in memory of Mrs. Harry Lewis. The fund provides annual awards to applicants who meet specified criteria, with the intent of fostering their education and the hope that they would return to Lewis County to live and work, thus giving back to their local community.
The scholarship winners are:
Eliana Bonbrest, daughter of Marc and Mary Lou Bonbrest, who is currently attending Harvard in the biophysics program.
Brody Brown, son of Chad and Jana Brown, who is a 2023 graduate of Lowville Academy, will be attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the physician assistant program.
Sydney Brown, daughter of Chad and Jana Brown, Lowville, who is currently attending Keuka College in the occupational therapy program.
Jacey Bush, daughter of Ben Bush and Lynn Ritz, Lowville, is currently attending Jefferson Community College in the nursing program.
Lilian Clark, daughter of Josh and Sara Clark, Lowville, who is a 2023 graduate of Lowville Academy, will be attending SUNY Poly and St. Elizabeth’s nursing program.
Noah Comet, son of Michael and Mary Comet, Lowville, is a 2023 graduate of Lowville Academy, who will be attending Jefferson Community College in the associate in natural science program.
Brianna Finn, daughter of Brian and Christine Finn, Lowville, who is currently attending Duquesne University in the physician assistant studies program.
Jenna Freeman, daughter of Alan Freeman and Sarah Koester, who will be attending Mohawk Valley Community College in the radiology program.
Allyson Grau, daughter of Eric and Angela Grau, Lowville, a 2023 graduate of Beaver River, will be attending North Country Community College in the radiology technology program.
Linnea Haney, daughter of Todd and Noelle Haney, Lowville, who is currently attending Messiah University in the nursing program.
Emma Hellinger, daughter of Jeffery and Carla Hellinger, Lowville, who is currently attending Le Moyne College in the physician assistant program.
Colin Kempney, son of Christopher and Megan Kempney, Castorland, who is a 2023 graduate of Lowville Academy, and will be attending SUNY Binghamton in the biology program.
Brooke Kenyon, daughter of Franklin and Jennifer Kenyon, Boonville, a 2023 graduate of South Lewis, will be attending Le Moyne for the biology program.
Lydia Kloster, daughter of Steven and Pamela Kloster, Croghan, a 2023 graduate of Beaver River, will be attending St. Elizabeths in the nursing program.
Alexis LaBrake, daughter of Christopher and Judy LaBrake, Croghan, who is currently attending Le Moyne College in the Bachelor’s of Science in the registered nurse program in the dual major partnership with St. Joseph School of Nursing.
Rachel LaBrake, daughter of Christopher and Judith LaBrake, a 2023 graduate of Beaver River, will be attending Onondaga Community College in the laboratory sciences program.
Jada Lee, daughter of Jason Lee and Danielle Makuch, Lowville, who is a 2023 graduate of Lowville Academy, will be attending Rochester Institute of Technology for diagnostic medical sonography program.
Danielle Lehman, daughter of Mark and Dixie Lehman, Lowville, who is attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the diagnostic medical sonography program.
Jeremie Lehmann, son of Paul and Heidi Lehmann, Castorland, who is currently attending Nazareth College in the doctorate physical therapy program.
Meredith Lovenduski, daughter of Chad and Jennifer Lovenduski, Lowville, who is currently attending Le Moyne College, in the biology and environmental sciences program.
Keerie Lyndaker, daughter of Jared Lyndaker and Kristi Woolsey, Castorland, a 2023 graduate of Beaver River, will be attending SUNY Brockport in the nursing program.
Brenna Mast, daughter of Paul and Bonnie Mast, Croghan, a 2023 graduate of Beaver River, will be attending Onondaga Community College in the physical therapist assistant program.
Olivia Millard, daughter of Gerard and Tracy Millard, Constableville, a 2023 graduate of South Lewis, who will be attending SUNY Canton and attending the license practical nursing program.
Kyla Reed, daughter of John and Heather Reed, Lowville, who is currently attending Utica University in the health studies/occupational therapy program.
Emma Roggie, daughter of Chris and Heidi Roggie, Castorland, who is currently attending Cedarville University in the nursing program.
Sara Shaw, daughter of Kevin and Karen Shaw, Port Leyden, a 2023 graduate of South Lewis, who will be attending SUNY Plattsburgh in the nursing program.
Taylor Stalker, daughter of Brian and Kelly Stalker, Lowville, who is a 2023 graduate of
Lowville Academy, will be attending Hartwick College in biology.
Megan Tiffany, daughter of Shawn and Rebecca Tiffany, Lowville, who currently is attending St. Elizabeth’s SECON Nursing Program.
Carin Young, daughter of Steven and Heather Young, Lowville, a 2023 graduate of South Lewis, will be attending Nazareth College in the biomedical sciences program.
Kaylee Zehr, daughter of Bryan and Shannon Zehr, Lowville, a 2023 graduate of Beaver River, will be attending SUNY Polytechnic Institute in the nursing program.
