LOWVILLE — Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary awarded $10,050 to 26 Lewis County students according to Jennifer Condrey and Lynn Thisse, co-chairs of the Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary Molly Pitcher Lewis Scholarship Committee. The Molly Pitcher Lewis Memorial Fund was founded in 1957 in memory of Mrs. Harry Lewis. The fund provides annual scholarships to applicants who meet specified criteria, with the intent of fostering their education and the hope that they would return to Lewis County to live and work, thus giving back to their local community.
The scholarship winners are:
Lexi Bernard, daughter of Jack and Lori Bernard, Boonville, a 2022 graduate of South Lewis Central School who will be attending University of Buffalo in the biomedical sciences
Eliana Bonbrest, daughter of Marc and Mary Lou Bonbrest, Lowville, a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending Harvard University in the biophysics program
Sydney Brown, daughter of Chad and Jana Brown, Lowville, who is attending Keuka College in the occupational therapy program
Juleanna R. Duell, daughter of David and Jennifer Duell, Castorland, who is attending Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in clinical laboratories sciences program
Brianna Finn, daughter of Brian and Christine Finn, Lowville, who is currently attending Duquesne University in the physician assistant studies program
Hannah Freeman, daughter of Scott and Lori Freeman, Lowville, who is attending Rider University in the health science program
Linnea Haney, daughter of Todd and Noelle Haney, Lowville, a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending Messiah University in the nursing program
Emma Hellinger, daughter of Jeffery and Carla Hellinger, Lowville, who is currently attending Le Moyne College in the physician assistant program
Colton Kempney, son of Shawn and Theresa Kempney, Castorland, a 2022 graduate of Beaver River Central School who will be attending Furman University in the medical science program
Sierra Kempney, daughter of Shawn and Theresa Kempney, Castorland, who is attending Ashworth College in the veterinary technician program
Alexis LaBrake, daughter of Chris and Judy LaBrake, Croghan, who is attending Le Moyne College in the bachelor’s of science in the registered nurse program
Danielle Lehman, daughter of Mark and Dixie Lehman, Lowville, who is attending Rochester Institute of Technology in the diagnostic medical sonography program
Jeremie Lehmann, son of Paul and Heidi Lehmann, Castorland, a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending Nazareth College in the physical therapy program
Emily Lighthall, daughter of Todd and Shari Lighthall, Croghan, who is currently attending Ithaca College in the occupational therapy program
Meredith Lovenduski, daughter of Chad and Jeniffer Lovenduski, Lowville, a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending college, in the biochemistry pre-med track program
Emily Palmer Lyndaker, daughter of Steven Lyndaker and Shereen Palmer, Lowville, who is currently attending Cornell University in the human biology, health and society program
Shae Marriott, daughter of Thomas and Melanie Marriott, Croghan, who is currently attending Utica University in the health science physical therapy program
Caleb Mayer, son of Jeffrey and Emily Mayer, Lowville, who is currently attending Utica University and will be continuing in the doctorate program in hysical therapy
Ramsey Metzler, daughter of Emerson and Jennifer Lehman Metzler, Lowville, a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending Keuka College in the occupational therapy program
Kyla Reed, daughter of John and Heather Reed, Lowville, and a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending Utica University in the health studies and occupational therapy program
Brynn Rice, daughter of Joshua and Shauna Rice, Lowville, a 2022 graduate of Beaver River Central School who will be attending Roberts Wesleyan College in the nursing program
Emma Roggie, daughter of Chris and Heidi Roggie, Castorland, a 2022 graduate of Beaver River Central School who will be attending Cedarville University in the allied health program
Julia Scout Schwendy, daughter of John H. Schwendy and Marianne Green, Lowville, who is currently attending Nazareth College in the nursing program
Megan Tiffany, daughter of Shawn and Rebecca Tiffany, Lowville, a 2022 graduate of Lowville Academy and Central School who will be attending Brockport or Cortland in the nursing and biomedical program
Kathryn Tuttle, daughter of Mark and Tina Tuttle, Lowville, who is currently attending Jefferson Community College in the humanities and social sciences program with a psychology concentration
Emily Wright, daughter of Ronald and Krista Wright, Glenfield, a 2022 graduate of South Lewis Central School who will be attending Mohawk Valley Community College in health sciences and radiology technician.
