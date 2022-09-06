LOWVILLE — Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary awarded $10,050 to 26 Lewis County students according to Jennifer Condrey and Lynn Thisse, co-chairs of the Lewis County Hospital Auxiliary Molly Pitcher Lewis Scholarship Committee. The Molly Pitcher Lewis Memorial Fund was founded in 1957 in memory of Mrs. Harry Lewis. The fund provides annual scholarships to applicants who meet specified criteria, with the intent of fostering their education and the hope that they would return to Lewis County to live and work, thus giving back to their local community.

The scholarship winners are:

