LOWVILLE — People struggling to care for their ill or aging loved ones at home have an opportunity to have a fully electric, hospital-quality bed frame from the Lewis County General Hospital.
Hospital spokeswoman Christina Flint announced Monday that they are offering about 20 Stryker Secure II beds on a first-come, first-served basis to Lewis County residents and service groups for free, although the beds must be picked up at the hospital no later than Oct. 11.
Mrs. Flint said because the beds were replaced with upgraded models, not because they weren’t working, the hospital did not want the equipment to go to waste.
The Stryker beds have features that include full guard rails, wheels, electronically raising and lowering the head, feet and the entire bed as well as tilting the bed at different angles. They may also have built-in alarm systems that can be set to go off if the person gets out of bed and the ability to weigh the person laying in it.
For more information or to make arrangements to pick-up a Stryker, contact Hospital Facilities at 315-376-5235.
