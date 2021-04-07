DENMARK — A sure sign of spring, Carlowden Country Club opened Wednesday.
More than 50 golfers took advantage of the sunny, warm day to take to the links, according course owner Kevin Hughes.
“It was steady,” he said of business on opening day at the public 18-hole golf course situated between Carthage and Lowville off Route 26.
The owner, who with others purchased the once-private golf course in 2017, said the course is fully open, including cart use, but the restaurant will not be open until May 1.
According to the club’s website, Carlowden is now a GHIN — Golf Handicap and Information Network — certified Golf Course with the New York State Golf Association. That means for a fee golfers can have their scores tracked to develop a certified handicap along with membership perks.
Mr. Hughes said the club has leagues for men, women and coeds competing weekly with play to begin at the end of the month or early May. To join a league or to be put on the sub list call the club house at 315-493-0624.
Tee times may be made through the club’s website at carlowden.com.
Other Lewis County golf courses include Brantingham Golf Course, 8046 Brantingham Road, Greig; Cedars Golf Course, 9368 East Road, Lowville; and Turin Highlands Golf and Country Club, East Road, Turin.
According to its website, the front nine holes at Cedars Golf Course opened Tuesday to walkers as carts will not be allowed at this time.
The 18-hole public golf course is accepting members for the men’s and women’s evening leagues as well as the Tuesday morning seniors’ league. Call the clubhouse at 315-376-6267 for more information or email cedarsgolf@gmail.com.
Turin Highlands, an 18-hole course, will open May 1, according to its website.
