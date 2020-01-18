LOWVILLE — A grand jury in Lewis County indicted a Croghan man for an alleged sex crime against a child on Wednesday.
The indictment was against Alexander E. Jordan, 23, for first-degree predatory sexual assault of a child, which is the highest-level felony possible, known as an A II.
He is accused of sexually abusing someone younger than 13 years old between November 2017 and December 2019, in the town of Croghan.
Mr. Jordan was arraigned and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
During a discussion about whether or not Mr. Jordan could be held on bail under the newly enacted bail reform law, it was noted that Mr. Jordan is a “fugitive” from law enforcement in Indiana.
While Mr. Jordan had not physically reacted to anything in court up until that point, he shook his head “no” multiple times at the mention of his fugitive status.
Ultimately, the charge against Mr. Jordan qualified him to be held on bail, however, because he is wanted in another state, Judge Daniel R. King determined Mr. Jordan was a “flight risk” if he was able to raise the bail money and so sent him to county lockup without bail.
Other indictments handed down by the grand jury included eight counts against Erin A. Marra, 37, Turin, relating to an August incident in which she was accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and the drug buprenorphine with children aged 7 and 10 years old in the vehicle.
Charges included in the indictment were driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, two counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence with children under the age of 13 in the vehicle, known as Leandra’s law, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and one count of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Ms. Marra’s driver’s license was revoked on Sept. 25, 2017, for previous driving while intoxicated convictions.
If convicted in this case, these will be her fourth DWI and Leandra’s Law offenses.
Joshua J. Young, 29, Lowville, was indicted for felony second-degree assault.
On Oct. 23, Mr. Young allegedly hit a fellow inmate in the Lewis County Jail, Chad Calkins, on the right side of his head “causing long term pain to his head and impaired vision,” according to the indictment.
At the time, the Lewis County Sheriff’s report had said that the alleged attack happened minutes after another inmate allegedly assaulted Mr. Calkins.
An indictment is a formal accusation based on evidence presented to the grand jury by the district attorney and is not a conviction.
All three defendants will return to court on Jan. 24.
