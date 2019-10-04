GLENFIELD — Lewis County municipalities will have the opportunity to review the draft of the Lewis County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2019 Update from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 3-G Fire Station, 6229 Blue St.
Since March 2018, Lewis County and its contractor, Tetra Tech, have been updating the plan and working with each town and village in the county to develop their respective mitigation strategies. The full, updated plan is available for review at the project website: http://www.lewiscountyhmp.com/Pages/docs_review.aspx.
All interested parties are invited to review the draft plan and attend the meeting to provide comments on the draft before it is submitted to the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency Region II. Contact Lewis County Emergency Management at 315-376-5303 for more information.
