The Lewis County Head Start program will receive $1,445,236 in a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The grant, which helps support the program’s annual operations, will allow Head Start to provide comprehensive early education and developmental services to low-income children in the county.
“I am excited to announce this significant funding for the Head Start program of Lewis County, as it continues to provide essential resources and support to improve the development of kids in our rural communities,” said Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a statement announcing the funds.
