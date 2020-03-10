LOWVILLE — An announcement by Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand indicated Lewis County Head Start programs were granted nearly $1.4 million.
The funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Head Start Program and will be used to support child care and support services for low-income families in the area.
Head Start provides comprehensive child development programs for low-income children from birth to age five, as well as support and services for their families. Head Start programs primarily serve children aged three to five. The services this program offers include early education, health screenings, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services, and services for children with disabilities.
