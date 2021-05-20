LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System is accepting applications for its next Certified Nursing Aide training program.
This New York State-approved course includes clinical and classroom instruction in resident care and will prepare students for Nurse Assistant certification. In the skills lab, students practice taking vital signs, assisting with resident mobility and resident hygiene. The clinical experience allows students to work with residents on nursing units at the hospital and nursing home.
CNAs are caregivers who provide patients assistance with activities of daily living and basic needs. This profession requires good communication skills, professionalism, and to have a positive relationship with residents. The training program is an excellent gateway into the medical field or nursing programs.
Applicants must be able to pass a drug test, background screening and physical.
Applications are available on the health system website at www.lcgh.net or in the Human Resources Department at Lewis County Health System, 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Applications must be received by May 26, to be accepted into the next program.
For additional information, contact Staff Development at 315-376-5610 or hrsd@lcgh.net.
