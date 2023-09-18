Lewis County Health System awarded for efforts to improve rural stroke care

Pictured, in front, from left, are registered nurse Lyndsey Allen, doctor of pharmacy Felicia Bacon, physical therapist Sherry Beyer, registered nurses Megan Stockman and Rebecca Keefer. In back are Robert Pfieffer, doctor of pharmacy Lucy Austin, registered nurse Tracie Davoy, registered nurse Marcy Teal, registered nurse Emily Paulsen and Randy Mullin. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — People who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than urban counterparts and have a 40% higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30% increased risk for stroke mortality — a gap that has grown over the past two decades. Lewis County Health System is committed to changing that.

For efforts to optimize stroke care and eliminate rural health care outcome disparities, Lewis County Health System has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® — Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.