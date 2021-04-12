LOWVILLE — Nursing home resident visits have been suspended again at the Lewis County Health System.
Family members of residents at the main campus facility said the suspension was the result of a faculty member testing positive for COVID-19.
Notifications were sent out Monday evening and families were asked to share the information on social media and with other community members.
The residential facility reopened for visitation on March 29.
Following the updates for visitation issued by the state and announced by the Health System on March 30, “outbreak testing will immediately begin, and all visitation will be suspended until at least one round of outbreak testing is completed.”
Under these rules, visitors are not required to be tested for COVID-19, show proof of a negative result elsewhere or be vaccinated to visit.
The facility had to go two weeks with no new positive cases of the novel coronavirus in either staff or residents.
