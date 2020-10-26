LOWVILLE — Due to the uncontained COVID cluster that’s evolved over the past week in Lewis County, Lewis County Health System will be suspending all visitation, effective immediately.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county continues to climb and has nearly doubled in the last eight days. As of Sunday, 570 county residents were in quarantine, 46 residents were under isolation and a total of 117 cases have been confirmed — it was 69 last weekend.
The health system is suspending visitation out of an abundance of caution, and effective immediately. The hospital will only be allowing visits for things such as end of life (compassion) visits, pediatrics, maternity (labor coach partner) and other patients unable to speak for themselves.
The hospital continues to take additional COVID-19 precautions, including:
COVID-19 screening at the door; temperature monitoring for staff and patients who enter the facility; face masks provided to all, regardless of symptoms; proper PPE for all staff; six-feet spacing of chairs in hospital waiting rooms; and frequent disinfecting and cleaning.
“This local COVID cluster is real and is having a profound impact on our community,” said Gerald R. Cayer, hospital CEO. “We will continue to monitor and respond to the situation, and thank you in advance for understanding the seriousness of this outbreak as we work to keep your family members, friends, and our health system workforce safe.”
