LOWVILLE — The hospital and clinics of the Lewis County Health System have a new visitation plan in effect as COVID-19 rules continue to relax.
“We understand having the support of a loved one helps in the healing process,” the news release on the new rules states.
The rules mirror revised visitation guidelines recently enacted by other facilities in the area.
Visitors to the hospital must be at least 12 years old and should stay in the room of the person they are visiting.
While no visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department waiting room, one person can be with an ambulatory or elective surgery patient to give support and one support person can also accompany someone heading to the Health System for a doctor’s appointment, testing or therapy services.
COVID-19 patients are still not allowed visitors except for end-of-life visits and anyone who has symptoms of potential illness are not permitted to visit.
Anyone visiting loved ones after 5 p.m. or on weekends should use the Emergency Department entrance at the Health System’s North State Street main campus and check-in there by 6:45 p.m.
All visitors and patients will still be asked a few questions, have their temperature taken and be expected to wear masks when entering the building regardless of entrance and expected to respect social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.
These rules only apply to the hospital and clinics: the nursing home has its own set of guidelines for visitation.
