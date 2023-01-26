LOWVILLE — New staff members have recently joined Lewis County Health System. Lewis County Family Practice welcomes family nurse practitioner Nicole Topits to the medical staff and Dr. Shane K. Woolf has joined the Lewis County Orthopedics staff.

Ms. Topits will see patients at the practice, located on the third floor of the Medical Arts Building on the health system’s main campus.

