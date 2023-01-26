LOWVILLE — New staff members have recently joined Lewis County Health System. Lewis County Family Practice welcomes family nurse practitioner Nicole Topits to the medical staff and Dr. Shane K. Woolf has joined the Lewis County Orthopedics staff.
Ms. Topits will see patients at the practice, located on the third floor of the Medical Arts Building on the health system’s main campus.
“Nicole Topits, is a great addition to our Lewis County Family Practice group,” said Dr. Sean Harney, Chief Medical Officer, Employed Medical Practices. “Her clinical and nursing experience and passion for health care is the perfect complement to our growing team.”
The nurse practitioner is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She earned her master of science in advanced practice nursing family nurse practitioner program from Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, Ky., and a bachelor of science in nursing from Capital University, Columbus, Ohio.
She comes to the Lewis County Health System from Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Before becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked in various nursing settings at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, and Berger Hospital, Circleville, Ohio.
Dr. Woolf has more than 20 years of experience, specializing in general orthopedics and sports medicine injuries to athletes of all levels and ages, with interests in shoulder, knee and hip problems.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Woolf to Lewis County,” said Sean Harney, Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices at Lewis County Health System. “Dr. Woolf’s esteemed work in the field of orthopedics and his surgical skills and experience will be an asset to our orthopedic team.”
Dr. Woolf completed his undergraduate degree at Princeton University and earned his medical degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Hersey, Pa. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery, including two years as a research fellow, at the Medical University of South Carolina. Then, he completed a sports medicine fellowship at the Taos Orthopaedic Institute in Taos, N. M.
During his tenure, Dr. Woolf provided medical coverage and support as head team physician to the Charleston Battery, Charleston Riverdogs, and South Carolina Stingrays, as well as the Volvo Car Open tennis tournament, numerous high schools, and other sports organizations. He has served in the medical pool for the United States Ski and Snowboard Team.
Dr. Woolf is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy Association of North America and American Orthopaedic Association.
“Dr. Woolf looks forward to working with the LCHS orthopedic team in providing compassionate, high quality orthopedic care for patients and their families in the greater Lewis County area,” said LCHS Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.
