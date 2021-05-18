LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Historical Society is attempting to modernize and has gotten help from Cloudsplitter Foundation.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to modernize has become apparent.
Pre-pandemic, the members of the public could visit the historical society to do research and view the displays and collections.
Until recently, the historical society has been closed to the public although it has continued its research services.
According to Jonathan Miller, society president, the historical society has been working on a “care and share” project to convert the dated way of dealing with the collection.
He said in the past the curator, the late Jerry Perrin, knew the history of each item in the collection and where it was located.
“We are upgrading our computer system to allow people to go through sessions where they can see where an item came from, see its history, value and meaning,” he said. “People will more easily be able to find what we have.”
Mr. Miller said this work has been a manual process at the historical society, but they are looking to upgrade the computer system so volunteers can work remotely.
“The would be a huge benefit to us,” the historical society president said, noting the society is mostly run by volunteers.
The historical society board approached the Cloudsplitter Foundation for funding.
The Saranac Lake-based foundation, whose primary purpose is “to improve the environment, both physical and cultural, in the Adirondacks to make life easier, healthier, and more rewarding for the people who live there,” granted $3,000 to the historical society to aid in the first state of computerization.
“It was an easy yes for our board,” said Chenelle Palyswiat, Cloudsplitter Foundation director. “It’s a good program. We look forward to a good partnership.”
“This means the world to us,” Mr. Miller said. “We would not be able to do this project without the funding.”
The historical society director Cole Mullin agreed it was a good opportunity.
“This will allow us to get with the times and engage younger people,” he said. “Upgrading and digitalizing the collection is a huge task but this will help.”
The historical society at this time continues to be closed to walk-in visits, however they are allowing access to the on-site research facilities by prior-approved appointment.
All visitors are subject to governmental and public health-recommended safety measures, and everyone must wear appropriate face masks at all times, socially distance, and abide by general health and safety practices.
To learn more about the Lewis County Historical Society visit, www.lewiscountyhistory.org/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.