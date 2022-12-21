LOWVILLE — Back live and in person, the 19th Home for the Holiday Festival to benefit the Lewis County Historical Society was “an awesome success,” according to Carmen Sweet, event coordinator.
More than 2,000 visitors came to the historical society on the last two weekends in November and the first one in December.
The highlight of the festival was the silent auction for Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses and organizations.
“All of our trees and wreaths went out the front door,” Mr. Sweet said. “Over 120 raffle items also went well. Making us a little over $14,000.”
In addition there was a contest for the best decorated trees of the 24 on display.
Best in show went to the tree sponsored by Community Bank which had plenty of gold bulbs, ribbons and angels.
Most original tree, sponsored by Lewis General Hospital Auxiliary looked like a gnome.
Children’s Favorite, sponsored by William C. Brown & Son/Brown’s Maytag, was decorated with small toys and stuffed animals.
Most Nostalgic tree, sponsored in memory of Francis Main, featured old style Santa bulbs.
There was also a showing of gingerbread houses on display. The “Snowy Cabin Inn Sweet” entry by Ikea Nuffer and Kelcey Hosmer BOCES Culinary Arts Program was deemed Best in Show. Fellow BOCES students Diego Banderaz and Marcos Myers placed second with their”Candy Cane Forest Cabin” and Addison Seymour’s “Gum Drop Palace” was third.
Another draw to the historical society’s Blue Room festival is the Lionel train displays.
“The Jim Randall train display was amazing,” said Mr. Sweet. “It was set up on the stage this year with Halloween Towne, Lewis County Fair and a huge Christmas scene with windmills. Everyone said it was the best display ever. I know we have been saying for a few years that Mr. Randall’s train display was no longer going to be here at the festival but it is all packed up and taken home this year.”
In conjunction with the festival the Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, held a concert at the Baptist Church.
Mr. Sweet said the concert “was well attended by approximately 200 folks raising over $1,000 for the LCHS” through freewill offerings.
Since the organizer said this was his last year to oversee the fundraiser, Mr. Sweet encourages anyone interested setting up a train display, decorating a tree or a gingerbread house next year, should the Lewis County Historical Society at 315-376-8957.
“The Lewis County Historical Society board would like to thank everyone in our community that has help make our Home for the Holiday Festival a great success for the last 19 years,” said Mr. Sweet.
