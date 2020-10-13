GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Humane Society has been hard at work during these COVID times. A few board members, Ron and Joan Mizzi and Jay Steiner, have been working diligently putting in eight new indoor and outdoor covered kennels for the dogs.
The humane society is always looking to make improvements for the comfort and care of our shelter animals and staff. These kennels will provide a great place for the dogs to be outside, and yet be out of the sun/rain, and enjoy the comforts of overhead fans in the heat. They have concrete pads, allowing much easier clean-up for the staff. This also prevents dogs digging out. This combined with them being covered on top is much safer and prevents dogs from escaping.
One of nice things about this project is it was very low cost to the organization. All of the kennels have been sponsored. Individuals paid $400 per kennel to sponsor them, which covered material costs. The humane society will present sponsors with thank-you plaques. The three board members donated their labor to build them. The humane society had to pay only the general items, such as lighting, fans and floor drains.
This summer many of the aging outdoor kennels have been replaced with some much nicer used ones that were donated when another local dog shelter closed down.
The public is welcome to come in and tour the shelter, and check out the upgrades made. The shelter, located at 6388 Pine Grove Road, is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Wednesday. The organization’s staff is following the COVID-19 safety precautions for businesses and ask that visitors do the same.
“While all of this is a great improvement, we still have many kennels and fencing that badly needs upgrading,” said Cheryl Steiner, board president. “We appreciate all donations.”
To contribute visit the organization’s webpage www.lewiscountyhumanesociety.org/how-to-help or Facebook page www.facebook.com/lewisco.humanesociety. Checks may be mailed to the Lewis County Humane Society at P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. The humane society is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 company, and all donations are tax deductible. Donations earmarked for the kennel/fencing upgrades, should be noted in the memo of checks.
