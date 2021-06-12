LOWVILLE — The Lewis County solar array has shown its impact not just by reducing electricity bills but also by decreasing the amount of greenhouse gas produced.
A study of greenhouse gas emissions that will bring the county a step closer to the coveted Climate Smart Community designation, measured and analyzed the amount of gases produced through certain county programs, people and facilities.
“Lewis County is setting an example for other counties by working toward becoming a Climate Smart community as soon as 2021,” said inventory cosponsor, the Tug Hill Commission, in their newsletter this month.
By creating a baseline of emissions that includes carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, the effectiveness of efforts to reduce those emissions can be tracked and actions can be more finely tuned in the future to meet reduction goals, the final report on the study says.
The inventory concluded that Lewis County produced about 4,032.82 metric tons of greenhouse gas, including that offset by the county’s solar array.
By comparison, the Western New York region which consists of Niagara, Erie, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties with a combined population of 2.3 million, produces about 12.48 metric tons of greenhouse gas per capita while Lewis County is producing about 13 metric tons per capita.
More than half of the total greenhouse gas — 52.3% — created by county facilities and operations is by the diesel and gasoline consumed by the county fleet, public transportation and employee commutes in what is referred to as the transportation sector in the inventory, totalling an estimated 2,108 metric tons.
Employee commutes account for more than two-thirds of that total.
Recommendations made in the final analysis of the inventory were made based on the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and indicate the county should have transportation-related emissions down to about 3,600 metric tons by 2040 and about 600 by 2050, a reduction of 85% from the 2019 levels in the inventory.
The “stationary oil sector” of county operations which includes the propane and natural gas consumed, was estimated to account for about 47.75% of the county’s total with about 1,924.6 metric tons emitted in the inventory year.
Increasing the use of electric or hybrid vehicles, using energy-efficient heating and cooling technology like geo-thermal and encouraging car pooling were some of the recommended methods to reduce the emissions.
Because of the county’s solar array, 419 metric tons of greenhouse gas that would have been created through the use of electricity by 911 towers and the various county buildings has been offset with clean energy, leaving emissions at 312 metric tons of greenhouse gas due to the use of electricity.
The county has been considering adding a community solar project on land near the transfer station on Route 26 which would, if it comes to fruition, completely offset all electricity-induced greenhouse emissions while also providing lower cost emission-free renewable energy to community members who chose to participate.
Data used in this process was from a greenhouse gas inventory done in 2019 by the Tug Hill Commission, the final report said, using the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Greenhouse Gas Inventory Tool while following guidelines provided by the Climate Smart Communities program and Local Governments for Sustainability, an international organization that promotes sustainable development.
“We used 2019 because in 2020, we closed for (about) two months so it wasn’t the most accurate (indicator for usage),” said county Planner Kevin Brouillard, “The (county’s) Climate Smart Communities Task Force will review the Greenhouse Gas Inventory report.”
The report will be part of the county’s submission to become certified as a Climate Smart Community by the state in 2021, which will open a number of funding opportunities for everything from studies to infrastructure projects, Mr. Brouillard said.
Certification is based on the number of points a municipality earns for taking certified “green” actions.
Lewis is currently the only north country county registered in the Climate Smart Communities program, according to the state website for the program and hopes to submit for certification in July.
Other municipalities in the tri-county area that are registered include West Carthage, Diana, Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam village and town, and Norwood.
The inventory was conducted by Dr. Joshua Cousins and students at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry enrolled in his “Environmental and Energy Auditing” class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.