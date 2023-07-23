CROGHAN — Working from the basket of a lift for full reach of the building, Douglas Hoch got a day closer to the completion of his massive 70-foot mural on the side of the Croghan Free Library on Friday afternoon, his newly added paint glittering briefly in the sun.

Hoch was one of two applicants who answered the call for bids on the project after the village was awarded a grant through the Lewis County Downtown Revitalization Project in November.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.