LOWVILLE — Two candidates for Lewis County judge will go head to head in the Republican and Conservative primaries on June 28.
Incumbent Daniel R. King is being challenged by Caleb J. Petzoldt for both party nominations. The candidates turned in their nominating petitions, signed by county residents registered with each party on April 7 and April 5, respectively.
Judge King, 57, of Lowville, said he relished the process of getting signatures, as he did in his initial run for the position 10 years ago.
“Even before I became a judge I was always active getting signatures for Conservatives and for Republicans,” Mr. King said. “I’ve always enjoyed going door to door. It gives me an opportunity to go out and meet people again.”
As judge for the past 10 years, his first term in the office, he has not been able to do that because he “can’t become political until I’m within my window, and once I’m in my window, I can start doing stuff. I really very much enjoy it.”
He said he personally can account for 500 signatures on his petition and he is eager to continue knocking on doors and meeting more voters now that his petition is in and he can begin campaigning in earnest.
“I’ve committed my entire 30-year legal career to the people of Lewis County either representing them or serving them as a judge and I’m bringing to the race not only that 30-year commitment, but 20 years of previous practice experience in family court, county court and surrogate court,” Judge King said “I bring that depth of knowledge into this race, plus 10 years as a judge. I’ve committed 30 years of my legal career to the people of Lewis County. That’s who I am and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Mr. Petzoldt, 41, is originally from Beaver Falls and served as a federal and state prosecutor before returning to Lewis County to become an assistant district attorney last year.
Gathering signatures was a family affair for Mr. Petzoldt on weekdays, with his parents and siblings putting in a “Herculean effort” while he was working, he said. He reached out to as many people as he could in the evenings and on weekends with his dad.
Part of his campaign plan, he said, is to try to “shake hands with everybody that lives in the county.”
“I think that it’s really important that we have a prosecutorial perspective on the bench, somebody that really understands how a case is built,” he said. “Prosecutors are uniquely situated to talk to everybody involved in a crime — witnesses, victims and often the defendants themselves. I think that perspective is really important on the bench and I think my time (as a prosecutor) will serve me well. I’m for justice, no matter who it’s for or against.”
Mr. Petzoldt will also appear on the November ballot as the judicial candidate for the Democrat and Working Families party lines.
He said his family members and a colleague each sought signatures from their respective political parties.
Candidates for judge, unlike for other elected positions, are not required to get permission from local political party chair people to become the candidate for parties of which they are not members.
The desire to be able to be an unbiased judge, “free of political ties both in appearance and reality” prompted Mr. Petzoldt to seek all four party nominations, he said.
There will also be two contested races for Republican nominations in local elections.
Candidates to fill two trustee seats in Lyons Falls include Michael Bradish, Gary Jock and Jeffrey Hoskins.
In the town of Diana, Kelly Ritz, Richard N. Malbeuf and Carl D. Pierce will compete for the open positions on the governing council.
