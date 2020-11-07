LOWVILLE — The annual land use training workshop presented by the Lewis County Planning Department will be held from 4:30 to 8:45 p.m. Nov. 16.
The free workshop, open to local officials involved in land use, will be held virtually via Zoom this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to department spokeswoman Sue Kulzer.
“Due to the lack of broadband accessibility for many of our municipal board members, we will be offering an in-person streaming option,” the news release on the workshop said.
In-person streaming will take place at the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center, 7395 East Rd. and will be limited to 18 people.
To register for the virtual training on Zoom go to http://wdt.me/zpM65g.
From 4:30 to 7 p.m., a presentation about “subdivision review” will be given by Chris Eastman of the New York Department of State and his team of specialists from the Local Government Training Office and a pre-recorded webinar on “SEQR Basics” will be offered from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
The workshop will count as four hours of training toward meeting the state Municipality Training Requirements.
To register for the in-person streaming or for questions call 315-376-5422 or email Sue M. Kulzer at suekulzer@lewis county.ny.gov.
