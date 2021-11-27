LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations, due Dec. 22, for the 2022 Leadership Academy.
This session will focus on how to become a more impactful leader in professional and personal life while also teaching about all that Lewis County has to offer.
The session will begin Jan. 7 with a half-day orientation, followed by monthly Friday sessions Jan. 28, Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 3 and concluding with an evening graduation on June 16.
To register, at a cost of $600 with a $100 discount for Chamber members, visit wdt.me/LeadershipAcademy.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 315-376-2213 or email kristen@lewiscountychamber.org.
