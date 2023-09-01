Lewis County Leadership Academy Class of 23 graduated

Lewis County Leadership Academy Class of 2023 Photo provided

LOWVILLE — Naturally Lewis celebrated the accomplishments of the Lewis County Leadership Academy Class of 2023 with a graduation ceremony at Tug Hill Estate on June 9. This cohort was made up of a diverse group of professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Over a 10-month span, these emerging leaders embarked on a journey to transform and unlock their leadership potential as they engaged in team-building adventures and immersive experiences. From classroom-based leadership discussions to a panoramic exploration of Lewis County, these graduates explored the core principles of strong leadership and how it continues to propel Lewis County forward. Additionally, the graduates conducted a SOAR analysis project, focusing on an existing asset in Lewis County and proposing recommendations for a sustainable future.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.