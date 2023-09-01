LOWVILLE — Naturally Lewis celebrated the accomplishments of the Lewis County Leadership Academy Class of 2023 with a graduation ceremony at Tug Hill Estate on June 9. This cohort was made up of a diverse group of professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders.
Over a 10-month span, these emerging leaders embarked on a journey to transform and unlock their leadership potential as they engaged in team-building adventures and immersive experiences. From classroom-based leadership discussions to a panoramic exploration of Lewis County, these graduates explored the core principles of strong leadership and how it continues to propel Lewis County forward. Additionally, the graduates conducted a SOAR analysis project, focusing on an existing asset in Lewis County and proposing recommendations for a sustainable future.
Lewis County Leadership Academy offers a unique platform for professionals and emerging leaders at all stages of their careers. Naturally Lewis is now accepting applications for the Lewis County Leadership Academy Class of 2024. Applications are available online at https://naturallylewis.com/growing-opportunities/lcla.
Naturally Lewis Graduates Lewis County Leadership Academy Class of 2023:
Joseph Austin, Lewis County Public Health
Kelsey Blackwell, Blackwell Bookkeeping LLC
Samantha Brown, Lewis County Public Transportation
Desiree Cowles, Arborcare Tree Service
Robert Dening, Carthage Central School District
Brittney Doyle, Next Generation Nails
Herb Frost, Arborcare Tree Service
Brian Hanno, Lewis County
Meghann Hellinger, Drift Day Spa & The Bateman Draft House
Andrew Krokowski, South Lewis Central School
Heidi Lehmann, Grand Slam Safety
Shellie Marks, Qubica AMF
Amanda Nguy, Aries Chemical Inc.
Kaylee Rhodes, Lewis County Office of the Aging
Cassie Robbins-Forbus, Mountain View Prevention Services
Lauryn Tabolt, Lewis County Planning and Community Development
Kristin Thomas, Holtz Nelson Dairy Consultants
Lucy Jo Tuttle, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living (NRCIL)
Melissa Watkins, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County
Christian Zehr, Grand Slam Safety
