LOWVILLE — A simple new tool has been implemented for Lewis County legislators to ensure a broader view to governance so that small, day-to-day topics don’t distract or detract from board members’ limited amount of time together each month.
“There’s an awful lot going on,” said Finance and Rules Committee Chair Thomas A. Osborne, R-Glenfield. “We’ve still got the COVID situation and there’s personnel changing and leaving; the ($20 million county building) renovation project — that’s a major project that’s been discussed for years and years and years, and we’re finally going to accomplish it. The childcare. The broadband. It seems all of a sudden like if you’re standing still, you’re doing nothing. We’re trying to make all kinds of progress and it’s coming together.”
Because so much is in process for the county, Board Chair Lawrence L. Dolhof, R-Lyons Falls, and County Manager Ryan M. Piche realized a list of goals for the year would be a good tool on the committee level.
“I think it was a desire to be more intentional about our time with the legislators, recognizing that their time is valuable, that our staff’s time is valuable,” Mr. Piche said. “There have been times where we tend to get stuck on an issue or spin our tires and by setting some ambitious targets … (The list) kind of ensures that we’re keeping our heads up and moving forward.”
Mr. Piche said he made preliminary goal lists consisting primarily of projects or topics “already in the works” and sent them to the committee chairs — Mr. Osborne, General Services Committee Chair Ian W. Gilbert, R-New Bremen, and Health and Human Services Committee Chair Lisa P. Virkler, R-Beaver Falls.
A working lunch that included the committee leaders, Mr. Dolhof, Mr. Piche, the county attorney, county treasurer, the head of human resources and the clerk of the board was used to more finely tune the lists that Mr. Piche used to “sketch out the year in terms of each committee meeting” and what they will need to discuss, and when, to reach each goal.
“I think it’s going to make things run smoother. We’re also getting the three committee chairs together and we’re going to discuss what’s happening at our meetings so the three committee chairs know what’s going on in the other committees. That seems to be working good,” Mr. Osborne said. “It just makes a much smoother process.”
The lists were presented to the committees during January meetings and were well-received by legislators.
“We need goals to work on,” said Legislator Andrea J. Moroughan, R-Watson, who sits on the Health and Human Services and General Services committees. “For one thing, it keeps you on track and people — the people in our community — have something to look forward to.”
Making the committee meeting to-do list public adds a layer of transparency and accountability and will help deter tendencies to micromanage department heads by keeping “government oversight” broadly focused.
“The goal of the governing board is to kind of set these goals and guide the organization through the big problems and big issues in our communities,” Mr. Piche said. “I think we’re recognizing that we have a good staff at this point. We don’t need to spend as much time as we have on internal operations management and instead we can use the legislators’ time to focus on things that matter to the community, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
For the General Services Committee, those goals include monitoring the building renovation project, forming ad hoc, or as needed, committees to discuss challenges facing emergency medical services and on lobbying for ATV laws in Albany; discussing and using recommendations from the Central Lewis Water Study and the Agriculture Sustainability Study; completing Singing Waters Park to reopen on Sept. 1; and moving the Rails to Trails initiative forward.
The Health and Human Services Committee will focus on Lewis County Health System’s $30 million surgical pavilion construction and renovation project; the Public Health Department’s continued pandemic response; explore homeless shelter and temporary housing options; oversee the rollout of a mental health video series and mental health training for law enforcement; and launch a child care initiative.
The Finance and Rules Committee will be focused on the $50 million bond for financing the county and health system capital projects; hiring a purchasing director and updating policies; updating the Standing Rules; various projects with American Rescue Plan funding; the creation and launch of a new county website and logo; and monitoring regular audit, budget and health insurance updates.
While some of the goals are expected to be completed this year, others involve complicated issues that Mr. Piche said may take more than a year to “solve,” but researching those challenges to figure out what is feasible will happen this year.
The goals are not, however, exclusive to new goals that will arise throughout the year.
“Government needs to be responsive. Who knows what will come up that we’ll have to spend a month on … (The lists are) where we hope to be but we’re not going to be (servile) to the goals. We’ve got to still be flexible and do the business of the public no matter what it is,” Mr. Piche said.
February committee meetings, which are public, will take place Tuesday — General Services at 1 p.m., Health and Human Services at 2 p.m. and Finance and Rules at 3 p.m. — in the Legislative Board Room on the second floor of the County Court House, 7660 N. State St. in Lowville.
