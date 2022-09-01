Lewis Co. considers bonuses for staff

LOWVILLE — As staffing challenges plague every sector of the economy, Lewis County legislators will vote on whether to use about $465,000 in sales tax revenue to provide county employees a one-time “retention incentive” bonus.

The idea presented by County Manager Ryan M. Piche during the board’s Finance and Rules Committee meeting in August, is to ensure that the higher wages being offered in the private sector do not lure away some of “the excellent team of employees who work hard to serve the public every day,” and to help those employees “maintain their quality of life during times of economic uncertainty.” He noted that the median annual salary for employees is about $48,000.

