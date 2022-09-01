LOWVILLE — As staffing challenges plague every sector of the economy, Lewis County legislators will vote on whether to use about $465,000 in sales tax revenue to provide county employees a one-time “retention incentive” bonus.
The idea presented by County Manager Ryan M. Piche during the board’s Finance and Rules Committee meeting in August, is to ensure that the higher wages being offered in the private sector do not lure away some of “the excellent team of employees who work hard to serve the public every day,” and to help those employees “maintain their quality of life during times of economic uncertainty.” He noted that the median annual salary for employees is about $48,000.
“It used to be that municipal jobs — county, state and federal were the best. But now, because of the changing job market, they’re not anymore,” Mr. Piche said in an interview last week. “I totally believe in the cyclical nature of government employment. We get the best candidates and our jobs are most attractive when the economy is down. When the economy is hot — which actually is the case right now and inflation is the result when it gets too hot — the job market is good out there.”
Mr. Piche added that when the economy turns again, if unemployment numbers start to rise, “the safety and security and consistency of government jobs start to look better.”
If approved, the payment will be calculated as 3% of each eligible employee’s basic anticipated annual earnings. Overtime or extra hours will not be part of the equation.
For example, an employee earning $15 per hour with a 40-hour per week schedule will receive a $936 bonus while someone else earning that hourly rate working a 35-hour week will get $819.
Anyone working less that 35 hours weekly is considered a part-time employee and will receive bonuses based on double the hours worked between January and June this year.
Salaried employees will receive 3% of their annual salary.
All regular employees who have been with the county since at least Sept. 1 last year are eligible except for interns, seasonal employees, election examiners and other election poll workers and elected officials.
Mr. Piche and the county attorney are also not included because they have individually negotiated contracts.
The total budgeted payroll for the county this year is about $15.49 million.
The bonuses will be funded by excess sales tax revenue the county has received above its anticipated budgeted amount — on average more than a million dollars every year since 2008 and already 9% more than it was this time last year.
Although county-owned, Lewis County Health System will not be receiving the county employee bonuses in part because the staff received pandemic bonuses last year that other county employees did not.
Additionally, health system team members will be receiving bonuses through the state’s $1.2 billion Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus Program designed to “recruit, retain and reward” health care workers, according to the program’s website.
Full-time and part-time employees with an annual base salary of $125,000 or less who work continuously through four designated five-month “vesting periods” — the first of which began on Oct. 1 last year with the last ending March 31, 2024 — can apply for two hours-based bonuses of either $500, $1,000 or $1,500 per employer up to $3,000.
The health system has its own board that manages the facility’s budget.
Legislators will vote on the retention bonuses during their meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the second-floor legislative board room at the Lewis County Court House, 7660 N. State St., Lowville.
