LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators unanimously voted to appoint Jessica L. Moser to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Legislator Ronald J. Burns, R-Denmark, that took effect June 1.
The former Viking-Cives executive was first elected to the board in 2017, starting his first two-year term in 2018. He brought a business perspective to the legislature, County Manager Ryan M. Piche said.
“He always, I think, looked at the big picture,” Mr. Piche said.
Mr. Piche said that Mr. Burns understood “the role of a governing board.”
Mr. Burns also represented Lewis County on the Industrial Development Agency board from 2018 until his resignation.
He was “very into economic development” and “extremely supportive” of the IDA and the Lewis County Development Corp. in their efforts to promote business and grow the local economy, Mr. Piche said.
Mr. Piche thanked Mr. Burns for what he has done for Lewis County.
“I think it is important that we thank Ron for his service to the community,” he said. “Ron always said after years in the private sector, he thought he had something to give back to the community, and I think he certainly did.”
When a vacancy occurs for any reason besides a term expiring, local law allows for the board to fill the position with any person who is eligible under the law.
Following the vote, Legislator Moser was immediately sworn in.
Ms. Moser will serve the remaining five months of Mr. Burns’ term representing District 3, which covers the town of Denmark and the northeast portion of the town of Lowville.
The District 3 seat will be on the ballot in the November.
