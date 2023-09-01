LYONS FALLS — A 25-year-old man was charged Thursday night after a physical domestic incident.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s office charged Mitchell O. Fruin, 25, of Lyons Falls with several crimes following the 8:13 p.m. incident. He is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree harassment.

