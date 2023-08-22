WATERTOWN — A Lewis County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of New York, announced.
Nathan D. Hotchkiss, 35, admitted in court that from at least October 2021 until August 2022, he sexually exploited two children younger than 5 years old and livestreamed or distributed depictions of the sexual abuse online for cash.
When he was arrested last August, he had a collection of child pornography that he had gotten on the internet or through social media messages with others, attorney’s said.
Hotchkiss is expected to serve 30 years in prison, a life term of supervised release, and will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison, should the sentence be imposed by the court. He will have to pay restitution to his victims and forfeit the electronic devices he used to commit his offenses.
Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case along with New York State Police and the Lewis County District Attorney’s Office as part of Project Safe Childhood. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian is prosecuting.
