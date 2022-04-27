LOWVILLE — A town of Martinsburg man was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to bring large quantities of heroin and cocaine from the Bronx to Lewis County.
Phillip B. Damuth, 47, whose last known address was 6339 West Road, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court, Utica, in April 2019 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 100 grams or more of heroin. He also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the court, members of the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force, with assistance from state police, executed a search warrant Nov. 3, 2018, at Mr. Damuth’s residence. The complaint states that investigators recovered a military-style ammunition canister holding about 449 grams of cocaine and 330 grams of heroin. A second bag containing 51/2 grams of cocaine was found elsewhere in the house.
Investigators also found an assault rifle and a second rifle on the property, along with assorted ammunition. It was illegal for Mr. Damuth to possess the firearms and ammunition because he had previously been convicted of felonies.
According to Mr. Damuth’s plea agreement, he conspired with unidentified co-conspirators between October 2014 and November 2018 to bring drugs from the Bronx to Lewis County. Mr. Damuth would pick up the drugs in the Bronx on credit and would later repay the debt with proceeds from the sales of the drugs. Mr. Damuth admitted that over the course of the conspiracy, he obtained more than $400,000 in proceeds from the sale of drugs. In total, he admitted that he was personally responsible for being involved with the distribution of 11 kilograms of cocaine and about 900 grams of heroin.
In addition to the sentence of 110 months in federal prison, Mr. Damuth was also ordered Wednesday to undergo five years of supervised release upon his release from prison. He also was ordered to forfeit $400,001.
Mr. Damuth has previously served two terms in state prison. Most recently, he was sentenced in Lewis County Court to 11/2 to 3 years in prison for a third-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property conviction. He was accused of possessing a 2010 Ski-Doo snowmobile that had been stolen in January 2016 in the town of Greig. According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website, he was released from prison under parole supervision on April 2, 2018.
