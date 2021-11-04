LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators acknowledged the county manager’s accreditation by a national organization during its November meeting Tuesday night.
The International Local Government Management Organization bestowed County Manager Ryan M. Piche with the Credentialed Manager designation.
Credentialed Managers must have “significant experience” in senior management in local government, a college degree in public administration or a related field and “demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity ... lifelong learning and professional development,” according to a news release from the organization.
“Ryan has guided me and the entire board ... in proper governance and forward-thinking vision through his exceptional leadership, administrative skills and innovative approaches in local government management,” Board Chair Lawrence L. Dolhof, “(He) has put together an incredible, cohesive, administrative team who, because of his high standards and style of management, are eager to work for the common good of our county government. Ryan is an outstanding asset and leader in the County.”
Mr. Piche served for eight years as a local government executive, and was appointed to the county manager position in 2017. He previously worked as the city manager of Caro, Mich., and the village administrator of Botkins, Ohio.
Mr. Piche earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Le Moyne College and a Master of Public Administration at the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy at SUNY Albany.
Mr. Piche said that the credential is more common in other states where the council-manager form of government is prevalent. The program is only for professional administrators, not elected officials like mayors.
“It may not be a big deal to the public, but to our profession, it’s a nice honor,” Mr. Piche said.
There are only six other active credentialed county managers in the state.
The association works in 27 countries and has 13,000 members participating in local governments from small towns to large cities and many locales in between.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.