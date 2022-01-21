LOWVILLE — With major construction projects at county offices and the Lewis County Health System both at the same point of development, legislators on the Finance and Rules Committee on Tuesday voted to hear public input on a plan to roll the two projects’ bonds into one $50 million bond with anticipated cost savings.
The Board of Legislators in 2020 approved a $33 million bond for the Health System’s project to construct a new surgical pavilion at the main campus. The board also planned to bond up to $20 million of the cost to build a new Highway Department garage and renovate the county office building at 4274 Outer Stowe St.
“Our discussion with bond counsel was whether or not (it) would be advantageous for us to (do) one or to do two separate bonds. They did go through … the reasons why we might want to consider one bond, and that being we would save quite a bit of (the) costs of putting out two bonds,” County Attorney Joan E. McNichol told the committee. “They didn’t have an actual number for us but it was certainly going to be less cost for the attorney fees and the accountant fees that are involved in putting the bonds out.”
County Manager Ryan M. Piche said there will also be money saved from only having to pay rating agency and marketing fees for one bond instead of two.
The biggest savings, however, is likely to be a slightly lower interest rate because of the larger size of the bond, which committee member Philip C. Hathway, R-Harrisville, said would be considerable savings “even if it was (one)-quarter of a percent” less with that size of a bond.
The committee passed a resolution to hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Feb. 1, before the board’s regular meeting at the county Court House, 7660 N. State St.
“We did learn from our bond counsel that the board doesn’t really have to hold a public hearing in order to issue a bond, but given the fact that it’s a tremendous amount of money, we figured that the board would want to have a public hearing on it and take any input from the public before they moved on the action for the bond.” Ms. McNichol said.
Normally, the board passes a resolution on a matter in the same meeting as the public hearing, but because the true costs of the projects won’t be known until the construction bids are received, a special board meeting is planned for Feb. 24 to award bids and to decide whether to use one or two bonds.
Both the Health System and county capital projects have completed the design phase and have issued requests for proposals with a Feb. 9 submission deadline.
The committee also approved a resolution for the county to declare itself the lead agency on the project, which enables the county to perform the required State Environmental Quality Review process for the bond submission.
The town and village of Lowville have been the lead agencies because they host the three properties involved in the project, but Mr. Piche said he was informed earlier in the day that the SEQR for the project is not on the agenda for later this month and that the SEQR may not be completed until April 1.
“Our timeline is not really fitting with the town’s so we are going to declare ourselves the lead agency (on the project) so that we can get the SEQR in house, which we have the authority to do,” Mr. Piche said.
He added that from a land use perspective, however, the project will continue through the joint village and town planning process “to be good neighbors and make sure that they have an opportunity for their constituents’ voices to be heard, neighbors and folks that might be near the project.”
The resolution to change the county to the lead agency will go before the full board for a vote during the Feb. 1 meeting.
Updates on both constructions projects were given in committee meetings earlier in the afternoon — the county buildings in the General Services meeting and the Health System surgical pavilion in the Health and Human Services meeting.
According to Patrick Currier of C&S Companies, Watertown, the project estimate for both the highway garage and county office building is $19.3 million.
The updated estimate for the Health System pavilion was reported as $31.95 million after the design for the bottom floor of the building was scrapped to offset a $9 million increase due to supply chain challenges, according to Health System Facilities Director Frank Pace.
If all goes as planned, construction in all three locations should be completed by the end of 2023.
