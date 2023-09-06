Lewis County native to bring surgical expertise to hometown hospital

Dr. Zehr

LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Surgical Associates welcomes general surgeon and Lewis County native Dr. Rachel B. Zehr to the medical staff, joining general surgeons Drs. Jon Baker, Steve Kwon and David Vivas, at Lewis County Surgical Associates located on the main campus in Lowville.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zehr back home to Lewis County,” said Gerald R. Cayer, LCHS chief executive officer. “Patients have enjoyed the personalized, quality care they receive at Lewis County Surgical Associates, and Dr. Zehr will further enhance local access to surgical services for the communities we serve. The timing is wonderful as we are scheduled to start providing care in the new surgical pavilion. With the support and encouragement of the Board of Legislators and the Board of Managers, the health system invested significantly in its surgical services infrastructure, doubling the current surgical capacity with three operating rooms and one procedure room. Modernizing our facilities ensures LCHS can provide local access to quality surgical care for future generations.”

