LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Real Property Office is offering tax exemption forums for all Lewis County residents 65 and older with an income less than $29,000.
The forums will be held in three locations, which any seniors may attend regardless residency.
The sessions will be held 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 9 at the Lowville Municipal Building, 5533 Bostwick St.; Feb. 16, Diana Municipal Building, 959 Old State Road Extension, Harrisville; and Feb. 23, Turin Municipal Building, 6312 E. Main St.
Assessors will be there to answer questions regarding current tax exemptions. Attendees should bring a copy of their most recent income tax returns or proof of income.
A representative from the Office for the Aging will also be there with information.
