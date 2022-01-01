LOWVILLE — Community dining sites around Lewis County will be closed for the month of January due to the growing COVID-19 positivity rate and declining attendance.
The county’s Office for the Aging runs the sites and provides the meals at six locations, including the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville; the Copenhagen United Church; Harris Courts in Harrisville; the Osceola Outpost; the McManus Hotel in Lyons Falls; and Steepleview Court in Croghan.
The community locations allow people who get their meals from the organization to spend some social time with other local residents.
Meals can still be picked up from the dining sites or delivery arrangements can be made anywhere in the county.
The office announced the decision in a news release Wednesday, noting the number of people eating at the sites declined throughout December.
For more information, to reserve a take out meal or request delivery, call the nutrition program at 315-376-5313 ext. 3.
