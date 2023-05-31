LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Office for the Aging held A Night with the Stars event celebrating volunteers and Older Americans Month at the Lowville Elks on May 20.

The theme for Older Americans Month this year was Aging Unbound. It’s a time to recognize how older adults keep moving forward and pursuing lifelong joys — such as family time, community service, hobbies, learning, teaching, or volunteering. They presented two awards at the event: the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year award, and the Volunteer of the Year award.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.