LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Office for the Aging held A Night with the Stars event celebrating volunteers and Older Americans Month at the Lowville Elks on May 20.
The theme for Older Americans Month this year was Aging Unbound. It’s a time to recognize how older adults keep moving forward and pursuing lifelong joys — such as family time, community service, hobbies, learning, teaching, or volunteering. They presented two awards at the event: the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year award, and the Volunteer of the Year award.
James and Christine Chaufty of Lyons Falls were selected as the Randy Streeter Older Adult of the Year Award winners. According to a press release from the Office for the Aging, the husband-and-wife team goes above and beyond to provide for the older adults who live in their community. They have volunteered countless hours to the Port Leyden Food Pantry, the Red Cross of Southern Lewis County, as well as assisting with chicken and biscuit dinners and spaghetti dinners for various organizations. Chauftys are heavily involved with their local churches because Mr. Chaufty is deacon and they are Red Kettle bell ringers during the holidays for the Salvation Army.
Carole Hoch of Croghan was the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award. Ms. Hoch is a volunteer at the Croghan Senior Dining site.
“She is very dedicated to this dining site and the older adults who attend that sit,” states the press release. “In 2022 alone, Carole had recorded 277 hours. She also volunteers for other organizations such as St. Stephen’s Hospitality Committee, Caring Friends of the Community Group, Opportunity Knocks Thrift Store and the Croghan Fire Department Auxiliary. She is very quick to lend a helping hand to anyone who might need it. Her daughter shared that ‘Mom is our family’s everything…from the oldest to the youngest. We know we can always count on her to ground us when needed and pick us up when we fall.’”
The Office for the Aging spokesperson expressed special thanks to the Lowville Elks, The Patti Stanford Band and Lowville Tops for contributions to the celebration.
