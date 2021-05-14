LOWVILLE — The welcoming smell of scalloped potatoes and ham wafted out of the kitchen to greet seniors attending the Lowville meal site Wednesday.
It was good to be back, said the five senior citizens who gathered for lunch at Lewis County Office for the Aging congregate dining site at Maple Ridge Center. After more than a year suspending the service due to the pandemic, the OFA has begun opening its meal sites, starting with the one on East Road.
Vicki Meyer, OFA meals program coordinator, said they had wanted to start with the venues that had on-site meal preparation.
The Lyons Falls site, at McManus Hotel, will open for dining from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. beginning May 24, followed two weeks later with the Harrisville site. Ms. Meyer said they plan to open the Croghan and Copenhagen sites in mid-June and the one in Osceola in early July.
The spacing between openings will allow the staff and volunteers to work out the protocols for dealing with COVID guidelines.
Volunteers have been enlisted to aid with screenings of attendees for COVID symptoms and help with serving.
In compliance with guidelines for gatherings, there is spacing between diners and masks are worn except while seated.
Jackie Kaban, who has previously volunteered for OFA, and Virginia Roggie, a new recruit, were on duty Wednesday.
“I like talking to the people,” Ms. Kaban said.
Lindsey Susice, OFA volunteer coordinator, said the agency is always looking for volunteers.
“We are always happy to have extra hands,” she said. “Volunteers are a vital part.”
The congregate dining program is also in need of drivers for the van that picks up patrons to attend the lunches and for home deliveries.
Five seniors sat down to a hot meal prepared by Delia Bates.
Having worked at the Lowville site for 11 years and for a time at the Copenhagen site when it was administered by Lewis County Opportunities, Mrs. Bates said she enjoys cooking for the seniors.
“I have eight kids, I’m use to cooking for a crowd,” she said.
The patrons appreciated their home-cooked meal and being with their dining companions.
Rosemary and Duanne Schwendy of Naumburg started coming to the meal site for about a year prior to the pandemic.
“It’s nice to get out and see people,” Mrs. Schwendy said. “It’s a nice meal and I don’t have to cook — I didn’t do too much of that during COVID.”
“I’m glad to be back,” said Gerald Eaton of Castorland who started coming to the meal site about seven years ago after his wife died.
“We’re not sitting at home doing nothing,” said Richard Mann of New Bremen. “And the food is good.”
“It’s not just the food, it’s the people,” Shelby Brasie of Lowville said. “During the pandemic, I thought I was in jail. My kids wouldn’t let me out.”
In response to the pandemic, a new option will be available at the meal sites — take-out meals.
“Folks over 60 can order a to-go meal and drive in and pick it up,” OFA director Crystal Collette explained. “This is specially designed for seniors who may not feel comfortable returning for a congregate meal or who not fully eligible for home-delivered meals.”
To take advantage of this service, seniors need to call OFA before noon the day before to reserve their meals.
According to the director, paperwork will need to be completed the first time participants pick up a meal. Although the meals are free, donations are optional and appreciated.
In addition, the meal site patrons each may take home a frozen dinner on Fridays but must reserve the meals in advance by Tuesday morning.
Ms. Meyer said the meals are prepared for home delivery twice a week.
The congregate dining menu is prepared by a nutritionist and includes a variety of foods.
“Meatloaf is a hot ticket,” Ms. Meyer said. “Comfort foods are a big sell.”
She also noted many patrons like the liver and onions as well as the codfish gravy.
To be eligible to obtain the free meals through the OFA congregate dining program, persons must be 60 years of age or older. Spouses are welcome, regardless of age and guests younger than age 60 must pay the full price at the site.
The Lowville meal site, located at Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Road, is open for congregate dining weekdays, except for holidays, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to Ms. Collette, there is no charge for meals for the seniors, but there is the opportunity to make a suggested voluntary contribution, which is used locally to help serve more people.
Reservations may be made by calling Lewis County Office for the Aging at 315-376-5313, option 3.
To join the team of volunteers, call Ms. Susice at 315-376-5622 or e-mail lindseysusice@lewiscounty.ny.gov.
