Two organizations in southern Lewis County were awarded grants from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund established in 2018.
The Flywheels and Pulleys Association, Inc., who sponsor an annual “Old Time Gas Engine Tractor and Truck Show” will receive $5,000 to complete electrical upgrades at their existing facilities. According to the news release on the grants, the association works to “prominently feature the importance and history of antique power equipment and machinery in the region.”
Constableville for Tomorrow will receive $500 to purchase new youth skates and “enhance the skating experience” at its pavilion rink. The release said the village of Constableville will partner with the group to upgrade the pavilion.
An additional nine organizations in Boonville and Westernville were also awarded grants. The total amount given by the fund through the Northern New York Community Foundation this year is $40,000, up from $32,500 in 2019.
“The Sawyers were passionate about the quality of life in their community, participating in many community activities and volunteering for several local organizations. Through the community fund, the Sawyer family established a lasting charitable resource that will positively impact these communities forever.”
