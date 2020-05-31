LOWVILLE — The pandemic has had a ripple effect on most every aspect of our lives.
With restrictions on gatherings, nonprofit organizations have had to cancel or postpone events. However, in some cases they have taken another avenue.
Several organizations have decided to go online to have virtual fundraisers.
The Lewis County Humane Society recently held an online auction of 55 items, including gift certificates and themed baskets that raised nearly $2,700 for the no-kill animal shelter.
Although the Lewis County Hospital Foundation Gala, rescheduled for May 29, was canceled, a virtual silent auction will be held in its place.
The Gala is the Foundation’s signature fundraising event that supports the Lewis County Health System.
The Hospital Foundation Board of Directors decided to hold a virtual silent auction until June 7.
Bidders can register now for the virtual event at lchf2020.givesmart.com. The website will close at 9 p.m. June 7.
There will be an opportunity to bid on a large variety of auction items from the comfort of your homes.
Auction items include a week in the Bahamas, diamond necklace and earrings, brunch for six at Judge’s Quarters, a signed Syracuse University football, a will preparation, driveway sealing, metal art sculpture, a Coach bag, pottery, and pig and beef packages. Once you have bid on items, you will receive a text message to keep you up-to-date and let you know if you have been outbid so you can keep the bidding going.
Monetary donations to support the fundraising efforts, which will go toward purchasing coronavirus testing equipment, can also be made through the website. In addition, the donation of auction items may be made through the site.
Funds raised from the virtual silent auction will support the purchase of the Cepheid GeneXpert Testing System that will enable the Lewis County General Hospital Lab to provide rapid testing for COVID-19, STD and MRSA in 45 minutes. The testing machine will enable the lab to provide widespread diagnostic testing each month, which is critical to identifying new infections, isolating those infected and tracing their contacts. This COVID-19 rapid testing will ensure community safety and enable Lewis County to further reopening.
For more information, call the Hospital Foundation office at 315-376-5110 or email jrhubart@lcgh.net.
The 48th annual Beaver Camp Auction is also going virtual.
Instead of having the live auction there will be a week-long online auction hosted by Bontrager Auctions that will allow supporters to view items, bid and pay.
The online auction will be held from 9 a.m. June 9 to 7 p.m. June 16. Items can be picked up from the Warming Barn at Maple Ridge Center from 1 to 5:30 p.m. June 18 to 20. Contact Beaver Camp about making other arrangements, such as shipping or other pickup times, prior to the end of the auction.
At this time, organizers are accepting donations of handcrafted furniture, quilts, gift certificates for local businesses or experiences such as golf passes or boating excursions, themed baskets along with other unique items. Items can be mailed to Beaver Camp or picked up by staff. Contact Beaver Camp at 315-376-2640 or email mike@beavercamp.org for more information about donation pickup.
“Since the auction began it has been a significant factor in holding down summer camp fees by offsetting overhead expenses,” said Mike Judd, Beaver Camp executive director. “Many of these are fixed — property/liability insurance, property maintenance, year-round staff — so despite the possibility of not offering onsite camps this summer we are still in great need of a successful auction. Perhaps now more than ever.”
In addition to the auction, there will be a drive-through barbecue at the Lewis County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until gone, on June 13. Chicken, jerked pork, and vegetarian meal options are available. Delivery will be available to the local area for those unable to drive. Contact Beaver Camp at 315-376-2640 by June 9 to pre-order for delivery.
Beaver Camp is also holding a raffle with the first prize of a 2020 Polaris Phoenix 200 — a $4,200 value — from Waite Motorsports. Second prize is a free week of summer camp, a $430 value, and third prize is a Polaris Northstar jacket valued at $220.
Tickets, at a cost of $20 each or six for $100, can be purchased at Steele’s Ace Home Center in Lowville, Buckingham Hardware in Croghan, or by contacting Beaver Camp. Winners will be drawn at the conclusion of the barbecue on June 13 and announced on the Beaver Camp Facebook page.
All proceeds benefit Beaver Camp by providing important support for the children’s camp program, offsetting the true cost of summer camp. In 2019, the actual cost per resident camper was $500, yet the average fee charged was well under $400. This annual fundraiser is what helps cover the difference.
Lewis County Relay for Life, which benefits the American Cancer Society, has been postponed with a tentative date of Aug. 28.
Organizers are seeking items for an online auction to be held from June 12 to 22 through Constableville Auction services, https://www.constablevilleauction.com/.
Those wishing to donate items may contact Don Boshart, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society, by calling 315-816-7441 or by email at don.boshart@cancer.org.
