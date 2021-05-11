LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators votes every year to approve the payment of a $147 fire extinguisher inspection contract, as well as the myriad other low-cost items and contracts that are part of operations. But not anymore.
A resolution passed this month makes full board approval only necessary for the payment of contracts over $5,000.
For County Manager Ryan M. Piche, who suggested the change, it’s a matter of efficiency and priorities.
“We’re running a $50 million operation with a $80 million hospital and a combined employment of over 1,000 people, We’ve got 27,000 people in a community that continues to lose population over time and we only meet 12 times a year as a Board of Legislators,” Mr. Piche said. “During those 12 meetings, it’s important that we focus on the things that truly have an impact on the big picture of this community.
“Us moving $5,000 from vehicle repair to office equipment is not a big picture item that should be taking up time during those 12 precious meetings,” he added.
The approved resolution allows the chairman or the vice chairman of the board to “execute agreements with compensation/fee amounts costing $5,000 or less, without the necessity of a resolution,” because all such agreements are now covered by a “blanket authorization and approval” by the board, but there’s still a process that must be followed.
Department heads are expected to bring the proposed contract payment to the monthly pre-agenda meeting with the county manager, the clerk of the board and the county attorney.
After the attorney has reviewed the proposed contract, it will go directly to the board chairman for payment approval.
Until this change was made, every payment — no matter how small — had to be brought to the relevant committee and then approval from the entire board through a resolution, a process that usually takes about six weeks.
The chairman approvals will have some oversight in the form of a monthly report with a full list of transactions approved directly to be distributed to the board and the county manager, ultimately showing “money going out the door,” Mr. Piche said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Mr. Piche said the board did “an excellent job of focusing on the big picture” while the smaller decisions like those targeted in the new resolution were handled much the way they will be going forward under the new regulation.
“I think it was an example of how things could work,” Mr. Piche said.
He had first floated the idea with a $10,000 threshold in the March Finance and Rules Committee, but there was considerable push-back from District 7 Legislator Gregory M. Kulzer, which led to the $5,000 limit as a compromise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.