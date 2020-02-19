LOWVILLE — Lewis County Planning Director Frank J. Pace informed legislators Tuesday morning that he will be leaving his job to take a position just up the road at Lewis County General Hospital.
“I’ve been blessed and I’m very grateful to the county, for working with them for the past six, seven years,” Mr. Pace said, “And I look forward to working with a great organization in the hospital and contributing to the community as I have in the past.”
Mr. Pace, 62, will become the Director of Facilities for the hospital within the next two to four weeks, according to hospital Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.
“We’re in the process of working out the exact start date with the county,” Mr. Cayer said. “Frank brings good experience and a thoughtful style that will work well with our management team.”
The Lewis County JCC Education Center was one of Mr. Pace’s largest beginning-to-end projects in his time at the planning helm.
Starting the process in 2016, after some delays that were purported to ultimately cause a $2.5 million increase in the project’s budget in the middle of 2018, the center opened last year and began offering limited classes focused on workforce development as well as various Cornell Cooperative Extension workshops and activities.
Mr. Pace was also involved with bringing the county solar project to fruition and working with other county departments to help the county earn the Clean Energy Community status in 2017, among other projects and accomplishments.
After having visited the area for 30 years and owning a seasonal home for 10 years, Mr. Pace joined the county as a senior planner in July 2013, relocating to the county from his then-home in Millville, N.J.
In January 2015, Mr. Pace became director of the department but by May, he had applied for and been offered the same position for Jefferson County.
Because Mr. Pace completed his bachelor of science degree with a school that was not regionally accredited, Kennedy-Western University in Cheyenne, Wyo., and so did not meet Civil Service requirements, Mr. Pace stayed with the Lewis County position at the request of the county manager at the time, Elizabeth Swearingin.
A change of the qualifications to allow commensurate experience as an alternative to the degree qualification made it possible for Mr. Pace to remain in the position since that time.
Prior to moving to the area, Mr. Pace owned and operated Pace and Associates Inc., an environmental consulting and project management firm in New Jersey, for 20 years. He began his working life as a law enforcement officer.
