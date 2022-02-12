LOWVILLE — Grant opportunities are everywhere lately, and the Lewis County Planning Board is making an effort to ensure they are easy to find.
Community Development Specialist Megan Krokowski is responsible for creating and distributing a monthly newsletter for local governments and nonprofit organizations with an ever-growing list of available grants from both private and public sources.
“We want to notify municipalities of the grant opportunities because I can’t tell you how many times a municipality calls (asking to fund something specific). This is a way we can give them the tools they need to look through it and say, ‘Oh, we’re working on something like that,’” Planning Director Casandra Buell said. “They can give us a call after they’ve received those newsletters and let us know (if they need) help with this application or (ask) if this grant is a fit for this project. It’s really a great conversation starter for those municipalities who are looking for funding but don’t even know where to look.”
Despite sending the information to every village and town board, key people in school districts, the Lewis County Health System and nonprofit organizations, there has not been much response, Ms. Krokowski said.
Completing the often complicated grant applications could be part of what discourages municipalities and agencies from reaching out or applying, she said, in part because of the “legal baggage” required that can make the grants seem unattainable. But they don’t have to do it alone.
“I would help them with whatever they want, and I also keep a list of what people want to do (for which there are no obvious grants) … we just keep an eye out for something it would fit under,” she said.
The matching funds required by many of the grants can also be a challenge for some entities.
Ms. Krokowski said that one of the biggest obstacles is simply that grant funding is relatively new to many villages and towns, and is not yet a trusted source.
In her February newsletter, Ms. Krokowski found some very specific grants interesting, including a grant between $1,500 and $15,000 to support publishing nonfiction books about cultural history, art, architecture and design. The grant application deadline is March.
Also interesting, she said, is a grant from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association funding capital projects, programming and education initiatives “to ensure that all youth have an opportunity to play and learn through baseball” both in school and out of school. This grant accepts applications all year on a rolling basis.
Other grants on the list are related to the arts, historic preservation, recreation in the Adirondacks, electric car charging stations, economic development and community building, as well as support for more nuts-and-bolts municipal programs like household hazardous waste disposal programs and sceptic system replacement along the Beaver River and its tributaries, among others.
The Grants and Community Opportunities Newsletter, which has hyperlinks to websites with information about each grant and the offering organization or agency, is shared via email, on the Planning Department page on the county website, www.lewiscounty.org, and on the department’s Facebook page. It is updated monthly.
Ms. Krokowski can be reached for more information about grant opportunities in the county by email at megankrokowski@lewiscounty.ny.gov, or by phone at 315-376-5423.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.