With COVID-19 numbers increasing daily, the Lewis County Planning Board’s meeting on Thursday will be held virtually on Zoom, a web-based video conference platform.
The meeting begins at 2:30 p.m. To attend, go to zoom.com, click on “join a meeting” and sign in using meeting number 881 3710 5762 and password 81430.
By phone, attendees should call 1-646-558-8656 and use the same meeting number and password.
Planning department meeting organizer Sue Kulzer noted, “The telephone number is long distance, so the use of a cell phone is encouraged.”
In addition to regular business, topics to be discussed include the village of Castorland’s water storage tank project; the Town of New Bremen Planning Board review of the use of an existing 4,000-square-foot storage garage, 8699 Route 812, as a commercial automotive repair facility; the Town of Greig Planning Board review of a special use permit request for a campground/travel trailer park at 7346 Brantingham Rd.; VNR Sales’ permit request to the Town of Martinsburg Planning Board; and the four-hour annual training requirement.
For more information or questions, call the county board at 315-376-5422.
