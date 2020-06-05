James M. Helfrich Jr., 28, of Lowville was charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle with 0.08 percent blood alcohol content or more, both misdemeanors, by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Helfrich was charged at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday after he was in a one-car crash on Bardo Road. After failing field sobriety tests at the scene, he was taken to the Public Safety Building where he registered a BAC of 0.10 percent, according to the news release on the incident.
Collin B. Cox, 30, of Camden, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, specifically scales, and driving while his ability was impaired.
Richard W. Cayton, 29, of Rome, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal impersonation, all misdemeanors.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies stopped Mr. Cox on State Route 12 in the town of Turin for a traffic infraction on Thursday night at about 11:30 p.m. and believed he was driving under the influence. It was reported Mr. Cox failed field sobriety tests and consented to a search of his vehicle through which the paraphernalia was allegedly found in a backpack under the passenger-side seat.
Mr. Cayton, a passenger in Mr. Cox’s vehicle, allegedly gave deputies the wrong name and date of birth.
The drug in question was not specified.
Paul R. Conover, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt of court on Tuesday by Lowville Village Police. Mr. Conover allegedly violated an order of protection issued by Lewis County Family Court by being at the residence of the protected person during an investigation by the county probation department and the village police.
