LOWVILLE — An investigation into a number of violent domestic incidents led to charges against a Lewis County man on Friday.
James P. Marra III, 43, of Greig, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with felony second-degree strangulation and three counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault.
One of the incidents involved in the investigation took place on June 23.
According to a news release, a women was injured when Mr. Marra allegedly choked her and, on three different occasions, threw her to the ground, causing her injuries.
He was arraigned and released to the county Probation Department.
Shawn M. Hutchins, 33, of Boonville, was charged by state police with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors, both misdemeanors.
The state police activity log indicated Mr. Hutchins was driving in the town of Martinsburg at about 12:38 a.m. on Friday when he was stopped.
He was released to a third party.
Devin J. LaJoie, 23, of Felts Mills, was charged by state police with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanor first offenses.
According to the state police online activity log, Mr. LaJoie was driving in the town of Denmark on Wednesday at about 10:48 p.m. when he was stopped.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
