LOWVILLE — After some loopholes in Lewis County’s special events permit law became apparent through a large “poker run” ATV event in the spring, some proposed changes will be open for public comment in a hearing prior to the Board of Legislators’ meeting on Tuesday.
Hearings will also be held on proposed changes to the junkyard law and annual pay increases for salaried employees.
One of the most substantial changes in the amended special event permit law is the opportunity for towns to adopt the county event law to include their roads and properties in its enforcement.
“The law was changed to include the towns because many of the towns were doing their own special events permits and it wasn’t all working together well, but with that inclusion in the chain of the notification, we can all prepare better for these events,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche.
The descriptions of the events that will require permits will also change.
If the law passes, permits will be required for any motorized outdoor gathering with 50 or more participants that may disrupt traffic or not comply with normal traffic rules while using the county’s trail system, roads or property, or any roads or property belonging to the towns that opt in.
Participants in ATV or UTV events that use town roads must all have a county off-highway vehicle trail permit under the new law. Snowmobile events with 50 or more people will require trail permits for participants of any event that may impact traffic conditions, could cause damage to county and town roads or if “signage or pavement markings” are needed on the roads for the event, even if the actual event is held on private property.
Special non-motorized events must obtain permits if 150 or more attendees are expected and the event will take place on county or town roads, trails or other properties.
In its original form, the law lumped both motorized and non-motorized events, like parades and bicycle or foot races, all into one category and the permits were only required for gatherings of at least 250 people.
The newest iteration of the law allows key county staff to waive the permit fee for certain events, like weddings and other large family gatherings, that aren’t likely to disturb traffic or require emergency services on hand. They also have the responsibility of deciding whether insurance will be required for an event.
Penalties for not applying for a permit before having an event were between $250 and $750 for all events. Under the proposed law, penalties would be between $50 and $500 for non-motorized events and between $500 and $1,000 for motorized events, with an additional $5 fine per participant.
The participant fines will be put in a fund to be distributed between the municipalities impacted by the event.
A $1,000 fine will also be levied on anyone participating in a motorized event that goes off the designated road, trail or property, like driving on road shoulders and in drainage ditches.
Towns that opt in to the law would be included in the new measure’s terminology on insurance requirements and are specifically allowed to take legal action if they have been “adversely affected” by the special event.
The amended junkyard law up for public comment on Tuesday changes the timing of screening and barrier requirements for people interested in getting a junkyard license and increases fines for people in violation of the law.
As the law stands, a person who buys their junkyard license has a one-year period to put up screening and barriers. But many people “just blow it off,” Mr. Piche said. This puts the process “back at square one,” he said, requiring the county to go through justice court to enforce the junkyard law, which is time consuming and doesn’t solve the problem.
As a result, Mr. Piche said there are consistently more than a dozen properties in violation of the junkyard law on the review board’s agenda every meeting.
“Now we’re not going to issue a permit unless they have the proper fencing and barricades already in place (if the law passes),” Mr. Piche said.
Failure to comply with the new junkyard law could be punishable by criminal prosecution, with penalties ranging from a $500 fine to 15 days in jail for a first infraction, and up to a $2,500 fine and 90 days in jail for three infractions within 36 months of the first.
Fines resulting from a civil lawsuit for flouting the law would be set at a minimum $500.
On the administrative side of the amended law, the number of members on the board of review will be reduced from seven to five.
“We’re never able to keep seven members, so we constantly have vacancies and they never have a quorum,” Mr. Piche said. “With five members, they will only need three (present) to have the quorum.”
The review board will also be required to meet monthly all year except in winter months under the new law.
Now, the board only meets every other month in the summer, which amounts to two meetings and not enough time to follow up on all of the cases.
A $100 junkyard license application fee will be charged under the new law, and a four-year license will cost $500.
The final hearing of the night will be a proposal to approve a 3% cost-of-living increase in salary for county staff exempt from overtime pay.
The increase must be approved by the board as a local law because the union contract through the Civil Service Employees Association ended on Dec. 31, 2020, “with no tentative agreement reached to date, despite efforts by the management negotiation team to do so,” the proposal reads.
The law will also amend the “Exempt Employee Compensation Policy” so that any new management hires after Jan. 1 will not be eligible for the county’s current PPO health plan. New employees may instead choose between the county’s hybrid or high-deductible health insurance plans, both of which are more economical for the county, Mr. Piche said.
The hearings will begin at 5 p.m. in the legislative board room on the second floor of the County Court House, 7660 N. State St., Lowville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.