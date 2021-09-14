LOWVILLE — Lewis County Relay for Life will return Friday to the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5473 Bostwick St., with all of its traditional splendor and a few additions.
The annual event is held “to celebrate the lives of those people who have beaten cancer, to support those who are battling cancer and to remember those we have lost to cancer,” said Don Boshart, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We raise funds to provide services to cancer patients and fund research to eliminate cancer.”
Last year due to the pandemic, the event to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society was reduced to being just a drive-through luminary event along with fundraisers throughout the year for the individual teams.
This year’s event, with the theme “Carnival For A Cure,” begins at 6 p.m. with the parade of teams, followed by opening ceremonies.
Normally, the Relay for Life committee selects an honorary cancer survivor for the event. However, this year all local survivors present will be honored. Each survivor will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and tell how long they have been a survivor.
Throughout the night, laps around the track are dedicated to groups or activities, starting with the survivor and caregiver walk. During the six-hour event, there are activities at the teams’ booths as someone from each team walks around the track.
There are 12 teams registered for the Lewis County event.
Caree Turck, co-chair of Lewis County Relay for Life and captain of Team Faith, invites the public to visit the team’s booth to join in on the carnival fun by playing games like Plinko and a dime toss.
Kathie Watson, co-captain with Cindy Griswold of the Connected For a Cure team, said, “Community support is welcomed and appreciated.”
She and her team, formed in 2002 by friends, family members and co-workers, invites the public to stop by their tent to play games, purchase snacks or buy chances on the raffle for an Adirondack rocking chair, barn quilt and wheelbarrow planter.
Over the years, Lewis County teams have been formed mostly due to a loved one battling cancer. As is the case for Team Phil.
Team co-captain Patti Cole and her niece, Melissa Houghton, started the team in 2016 when her brother had cancer.
“It’s a small team with just a few family members and a couple of friends,” Ms. Cole said. “We relay because we have lost a lot of family to cancer. We hope people come out to support this good cause. This year we are honoring my mother who has cancer now.”
Team Phil will have a children’s game in which participants can pick a duck and win a prize. In addition they are selling peanuts.
Food trucks will be on site with a percentage of the proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The luminaria ceremony is held at 10 p.m. to remember and support those lives that were taken by cancer, survivors of cancer or persons still fighting the disease. The event concludes with closing ceremonies 11:30 p.m.
For more information about the Lewis County Relay for Life, contact Mr. Boshart by calling 315-816-7441 or by emailing don.boshart@cancer.org.
