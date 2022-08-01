LOWVILLE ─ The Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility celebrated national skilled nursing care week in May. The facility celebrated and honored the many ways residents enrich their caregivers’ lives and how the caregivers enrich residents’ lives through their acts of caring and kindness.
The festivities kicked off on May 9, with an opening ceremony to honor the 2021 caregivers of the year.
Lewis County Health System chief executive officer Gerald R. Cayer welcomed staff and residents and noted that “It was wonderful to gather in person and kick-off the festivities to observe the special week.”
Lewis County board of managers president Michael F. Young recognized the entire skilled nursing team for providing quality care for residents and support for families over the past year. Lewis County legislator Lisa Virkler attended on behalf of the Lewis County Board of Legislators and presented a proclamation in honor of skilled nursing care week.
During the ceremony, the caregivers of the year were announced by nursing home administrator Debra Wurz, with awards distributed by director of nursing Mackenzie Bellinger. The 2021 caregivers of the year were: certified nurse aide Wesley Brown, ward clerk Dana Kaler, occupational therapist Caitlin Lee, and activities aide Holly Farney. Residents and co-workers nominated the caregivers for going above and beyond to provide care and support for residents.
“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team to provide safe and compassionate care for residents,” said Ms. Wurz.
Other skilled nursing care week events included: a sip n’ paint and mocktail social with music provided by DJ John Foster, popcorn and live music by Bailey-Wix, a spa day, casino day and bingo, and an ice cream social.
