LOWVILLE ─ The Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility celebrated national skilled nursing care week in May. The facility celebrated and honored the many ways residents enrich their caregivers’ lives and how the caregivers enrich residents’ lives through their acts of caring and kindness.

The festivities kicked off on May 9, with an opening ceremony to honor the 2021 caregivers of the year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.