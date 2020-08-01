LOWVILLE — The coronavirus won’t stop the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce’s Riverfest but it will change the way the event is run.
“Riverfest provides paddlers of all experience levels to enjoy a stretch of the Black River with the opportunity to utilize facilities that don’t typically exist on the river such as transportation, restrooms, a rescue boat and refreshments,” said Kristen Aucter, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “They also enjoy participating in the trivia supplied by Lewis County Soil and Water that not only gives facts about our local environment but gives them a chance to win a great prize. This year’s event is especially important as many are wanting to get out and do something while remaining socially distant. Lewis County is lucky enough to have many activities, such as Riverfest, that provide that opportunity.”
During the annual fundraising event, participants paddle a section of the Black River and take part in a trivia contest en route for a chance to win a Riverfest-themed cornhole game. Questions, provided by Lewis County Soil and Water, are positioned along the river on large pool floats. Answer cards will be collected at the end of the event. Participants need not be present to win.
This year’s Riverfest, slated for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, will take participants 8.6 miles from Lyons Falls to Glenfield with Burdick’s Crossing boat launch as a midpoint. Food will be available at the midpoint.
Participants may go by kayak, canoe or float in a tube or other inflatable. The entry fee is $10, which goes toward the cost of per person event insurance, purchase of trivia prize, the shuttle and restroom facilities. Each paddler must complete and sign both the Chamber Release of Liability and the appropriate paddlesport waiver which are available online or at the event. Participants are urged to pre-register online at https://adirondackstughill.com/riverfest-2020/. Commemorative Riverfest T-shirts are also available at a cost of $15 through the website.
To enable social distancing, there will be staggered start times. Participants are asked to sign up for specific start times to reduce the number of paddlers at registration as well as the number of people utilizing the shuttle at one time.
A shuttle is available from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. to allow participants to leave their car at the end of the route after dropping their boat off at the starting point.
“However, due to COVID regulations we highly suggest that if you have an alternative means of transportation you utilize that option,” states the Riverfest website.
Those who choose to float down the river have the option to depart from the mid-point. However, if they choose to start at the beginning and are not at the mid-point by 11:30 a.m. they will need to depart there at that time and the shuttle will not be available.
Lewis County Soil and Water along with Lewis County Recreation, Forestry and Parks are also hosts of the event.
