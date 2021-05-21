MARTINSBURG — Both the north and southbound lanes of Route 26 between Flat Rock Road and Glendale Road in the Town of Martinsburg, which were closed due to fire department activity, are now reopened.
Latest News
- Power restored after outage affects about 3,000 users in Watertown, Hounsfield
- Friday update: Oswego County virus cases up 18 to 8,006
- No COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in tri-county area as new virus cases rise by 21
- Carthage JROTC cadet appointed to West Point
- Lewis County road reopens
- Watertown, Massena and Ogdensburg airports receive $825k in federal funding for improvements
- Ozone Air Quality Advisory in effect for Eastern Lake Ontario region today
- Club membership has its advantages
Most Popular
-
Local restaurateurs try something new with healthy quick-service eatery
-
St. Lawrence County mourning death of Lonel Woods
-
Bridgeview Real Estate announces new leadership, location in wake of tragedy
-
Drew Barrymore, LaVar Burton among guest hosts for ‘CBS This Morning’
-
North country businesses respond to new mask guidance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.