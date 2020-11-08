LOWVILLE — The holiday season in Lewis County includes for many a trip to the Lewis County Historical Society to see the trees and trains and to support the silent auction. These events will still be held this year but in a virtual format.
The Home for The Holidays Festival has routinely kicked off the holiday season with historic Christmas decorations, the festival of the trees, a Lionel train display and several days of family-oriented activities. Last year, more than 2,000 people visited and their “generosity was significant” according to the historical society.
“For the safety of our community, we won’t be hosting this event in-person this year,” states a release from the organization. “Instead, we are keeping the spirit alive by taking the tree and wreath auction online.”
To view the trees and wreaths up for bid, visit “LCHS Virtual Holiday Auction” on Facebook.
Annual events at the historical society fund a significant portion of its operational budget. Funds are also contributed through donations, sponsorship contributions and ticket and raffle sales.
“The COVID-19 related restrictions that we are all adapting to, have dramatically reduced the fundraising on which we have come to depend so significantly,” states the release.
For nearly 100 years, the Lewis County Historical Society has been the steward of the county’s history.
“Through our collections, exhibits, preservation endeavors, public programs, writings and publications, we have sought to nurture a greater appreciation for both the history of this area and the ideas, values, successes and failures that bind us together as a county and a community,” said a prepared statement from the Lewis County Historical Society Board. “Make no mistake: we know the impact of this pandemic has been hard on everyone financially, but if you can afford to do so, we would ask that you consider bidding on a tree or wreath in our auction, or making a donation online through our website www.LewisCountyHistory.org.”
